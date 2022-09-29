Centre celebrating Bathukamma in Delhi because of KCR: Kavitha

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is going to play a key role in shaping the political course of the country.

Kavitha, who celebrated Bathukamma at Telangana Bhavan in the national capital on Tuesday, said it is because of KCR that the Centre organised the festival in Delhi eight years after the formation of the State.

"Due to CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's entry into the national politics, more and more political parties learning about the culture and practices of Telangana," she said and added that things will shape up and change for good as the Chief Minister would enter into the national arena, where he most certainly is going to play a key role in shaping the political course of the country.