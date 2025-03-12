Centre committed to deliver on its promises: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy reiterated that the Central Government is committed to fulfilling every promise made to the people of India and the citizens of Telangana during the last parliamentary elections.

Addressing the media in the national capital on Tuesday, he said that we have to implement these promises under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have never attempted to evade our responsibilities by blaming others or making excuses. We will not do so now.”

He said the six guarantees and 420 sub-guarantees presented by the Congress party in Telangana before the elections are now being delayed, as they have failed to implement their promises after coming to power. “Requesting the Central Government for Rs 1.5 lakh crore after assuming office is akin to childish. Any government or Chief Minister should develop an action plan based on the available resources. During the TRS government, we believed the state’s debt was Rs 3 lakh crore. However, we have now discovered it has risen to Rs 7.5 lakh crore, and the state is struggling to pay the interest on this debt. This situation reflects the incompetence of Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy, and the Congress party. Asking for funds from the Centre at this stage seems like an attempt to divert attention from the public questioning their failures, which indicates a complete lack of direction,” he said.

Kishan Reddy added, “We are working to complete the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road as promised by the BJP and will allocate more funds than originally promised for railway projects.” Sixty-five per cent of the work on the Hyderabad Coach Factory has been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself laid the foundation stone for this project. Although the budget may increase to Rs 750 crore, we will also begin production at the factory in April 2026.

However, “it is surprising that Congress party MPs were not even aware that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kazipet Coach Factory took place and that a memorandum was submitted to the Railway Minister regarding it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Union government on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 4.23 crore for the construction of Balkampet Yellamma temple under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme.