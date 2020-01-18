Centre determined to give capital punishment to Nirbhaya convicts: Kishan

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy here on Friday made it clear that the Central government is determined to give capital punishment to Nirbhaya convicts.

The sentences for criminals are being delayed due to many loopholes in the judiciary. In the Nirbhaya case, the death warrant for the convicts will be executed according to a warrant Addressing the media Kishan Reddy said that the IPC and CRPC laws need to be changed.

The Central Government has constituted a committee for this purpose. The draft will be sent to Chief Ministers, DGPs, High Courts Chief Justices and retired judges to gather their views on the draft.

Kishan Reddy recalled that the Center had already made several changes to the POSCO Act. Those convicted of crimes against persons under the age of 18 are likely to be sentenced within two months. The court has sentenced a convict in 51 days in a rape case against a child in Warangal.

Kishan Reddy said that the Opposition is making unnecessary comments on the National Population Register (NPR). There will be no pressure on the people while gathering the details for NPR.

The welfare schemes are implemented based on the information provided by the people. There is no need to link The National Population Register (NPR) to the National Register of Citizen's (NRC).

Kishan Reddy explained that CAA, NRC and NPR are three different processes. For 150 years the Central government has been conducting the census after every ten years.

According to the census, the number of seats in Parliament and Assembly will be decided in 2026 and SC and ST reservations will be implemented.

He said changes in the rural and urban population are based on the same census. So, opposing such a census would be no use to the Opposition.