Centre eroding finances of States: Gutha Sukender Reddy

Nalgonda: State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy stated that the Central government is deliberately conspiring against the Telangna and trying to damage the State's financial resources.

Speaking to media persons in Nalogonda, the Speaker said that the Center is trying to undermine the existence of States. It is conspiring to stop the pending funds to the State. The Central government is going against the spirit of federal system, he added.

Lashing out at the State BJP leaders, he said that they are tarnishing the image of Telangana. He said that opposition parties are talking about caste based politics. It seems that the aim of the Opposition is to come to power and loot, he stressed.

Development is more important than the castes to the State government, Gutha said.

All sections of the society are happy under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR. Everyone is getting welfare benefits through one or other scheme, the Speaker said.