Centre harassing Kavitha: Chief Whip

Hanumakonda: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's aim is to build Aarogya (Healthy) Telangana, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said here on Monday. Vinay organised a mega health camp exclusively for the women as part of ongoing weeklong International Women's Day celebration and MLC K Kavitha birthday.

"Warangal West constituency has been different from others as it had hosted month-long cooperative programmes and sensitised organised and unorganised sectors about their rights. We have also exposed the anti-worker policies of the BJP-led Central Government. KCR appreciated these programmes," Vinay said. Referring to the construction of Karmika Bhavans across the State, he eulogised the role of the constituency people.

Vinay said he had also organised weeklong Deeksha Diwas from December 9, 2022, in which poets, intellectuals, journalists, senior citizens and artistes were felicitated. Warangal West constituency has become a role model for the State by organising proactive programmes, he said.

He said that the ongoing weeklong International Women's Day celebrations were also aimed at the welfare and empowerment of the women. "Being a mom and an entrepreneur, a woman can do a lot of things. The role of a woman is essential in every aspect. It is life-giving and requires tremendous amounts of sacrifice and selfless love. The nation will witness rapid development only when the women are healthy," Vinay said.

MLC Kavitha played a major role in highlighting the importance of Bathukamma, the pride festival of Telangana, Vinay said. Due to Kavitha's endeavours, Bathukamma is now played all over the world, he added. Kavitha is also the founder president of Telangana Jagruthi which has been working to awaken the Telangana society to a renewed sense of pride and unity. Kavitha, who wanted to spread her service to the entire nation changed Telangana Jagruthi into Bharat Jagruthi, and staged a protest in Delhi demanding safe passage to women reservation bill, he said.

On the other hand, the BJP-led Central Government has been harassing Kavitha by misusing CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED). DM&HO Sambasiva Rao, additional DM&HO Madanmohan and IMA State president Kali Prasad, district president Rakesh, Praveen (TANA) and Dr Madhuchander were among others present.