Centre moves swiftly on T’gana’s Musi Riverfront project, Delhi airport glitch

The Union Government addressed two major issues in Parliament on Thursday--Telangana’s ambitious Musi Riverfront Development Project and the recent Air Traffic Control (ATC) software glitch at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport-- both responses underline the Centre’s role in supplementing state initiatives and strengthening national infrastructure resilience.

Responding to questions raised by Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender, the Centre clarified that the Musi Riverfront Development Project, spearheaded by the Telangana Government, is envisioned as a transformative urban initiative aimed at enhancing climate resilience in Hyderabad. The project seeks to tackle pollution, mitigate floods and restore ecological balance while integrating urban development with sustainability.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu stated that urban planning is primarily the responsibility of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and State Urban Development Authorities under the 12th Schedule of the Constitution. However, the Union Government supplements state efforts through schemes, missions, and advisories. The Musi Riverfront plan is being prepared in alignment with MoHUA’s 2021 ‘River-Centric Urban Planning Guidelines’, which emphasise climate change considerations, eco-sensitive zoning, and recreational spaces.

The Telangana Government has prepared a Master Plan and sought the Central assistance under various schemes, while also approaching multilateral agencies for funding. A preliminary project report (PPR) has been submitted to the World Bank for an IBRD loan of USD 500 million, recommended in-principle by MoHUA’s Externally Aided Project (EAP) committee, subject to technical appraisal of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, underscoring the scale of funding challenges.

Under AMRUT 2.0, three sewerage projects worth Rs 3,849.10 crore have already been approved for Greater Hyderabad, covering 972 MLD sewage treatment capacity and 4.92 lakh new connections. The Centre reiterated its commitment to supporting states through financial and technical interventions, particularly in view of urban vulnerabilities such as the recent flooding of Hyderabad streets attributed to poor drainage systems.

In another response, the Ministry of Civil Aviation addressed concerns over the ATC software glitch at Delhi Airport earlier in November 2025. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that high latency in processing Air Traffic Service (ATS) messages disrupted operations between November 6 and 8, delaying 397 scheduled passenger departures. The glitch affected the delivery of Aeronautical Fixed Telecommunication Network (AFTN) messages, including flight plans, mandatory clearances, and air defence approvals. While airlines incurred additional expenditure due to delays, the government stated that quantifying exact financial losses was not feasible.

To prevent recurrence, corrective measures have been initiated. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is replacing the existing Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) with a new Air Traffic Services Message Handling System (AMHS).

AAI has also been directed to conduct a comprehensive audit of Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS) equipment across airports. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has inspected the system and overseen the replacement of database servers with upgraded versions to improve performance. The ministry emphasised that these steps are part of broader efforts to strengthen system resilience, cybersecurity protocols, and timely backups, ensuring smooth air traffic management at India’s busiest airports.

Besides these national concerns, MP Etala Rajender made an urgent appeal regarding road infrastructure in Telangana. He highlighted severe traffic congestion along the Nagarjunasagar Road, particularly the Turkayamjal stretch, urging the sanction of a flyover to ease bottlenecks and improve connectivity.

He also called for the inclusion of the Balanagar–Gandi Maisamma X Roads stretch, part of the Medak–Nanded Highway linking Telangana with Maharashtra, into the National Highway network, along with an elevated corridor to support uninterrupted long-distance travel.

Furthemore, Rajender pressed for the Rajiv Rahadhari, connecting Hyderabad to Karimnagar and northern Telangana, to be included in the National Highway system. He argued that such inclusion would guarantee higher infrastructure standards, sustained maintenance, and improved logistics across the region.

The MP appealed to the Minister of Road Transport and Highways to consider these proposals for early approval, stressing their importance for public convenience, safety, and regional economic growth.