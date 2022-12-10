Centre not extending cooperation: S Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has described as unfortunate the Centre not extending its cooperation despite Telangana contributing to the national wealth by giving top priority to the agriculture sector.



Addressing the Smart Agri Summit-2022 organised under the aegis of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce here on Friday, he said despite the non-cooperation of the Centre the State government will continue to encourage the sector.

The minister said th summit would help in availing the existing technology to stabilise agriculture in the given environmental and weather conditions.

He said in Telangana not only the weather conditions but also road and air routes are also convenient for the agriculture sector. He pointed out that farmers are given all solutions from the time of cultivation of crops to harvesting to marketing.

Bengal Chamber of Commerce president Subhir Chakraborthy, National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) and Commission of Doubling Farmers Income-Chairman Ashok Dalwai, and representatives from the government organisations and industry from the seed sector and NABARD were present.