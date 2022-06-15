Centre of Excellence Java Full Stack inaugurated

The leading technology giant Virtusa inaugurated its Centre of Excellence Lab named "Java Full Stack Development" at University Campus of Guru Nanak Institutions on Wednesday. The lab was inaugurated by Virtusa senior vice-president Raghuveer Subodha, Virtusa vice-president Narayan Sundaresan, Gurunanak Group vice-chairman Sardar Gagandeep Singh Kohli and Gurunanak group Managing director HS Saini.

Speaking on the occasion, Virtusa senior vice-president Raghuveer Subodha said that The Java Full Stack Development-Centre of Excellence is part of an initiative to provide industry ready talent. Through this Centre of Excellence, staff and students will work across disciplines to extend the boundaries of knowledge. The educational society under the aegis of Guru Nanak Institutions already has 13 centres of excellence with leading MNCs. These centres are the locus of research for collaborative groups of investigators pushing the frontiers of knowledge forward. They are involved in cutting edge research, exploring new technologies to improve the country's infrastructure and safety contributing to society through many other discoveries and innovations, he added.

He also said that The Java Full Stack Center of Excellence aims to hone, engage and incubate talent to bridge the Academia-Industry requirements. This would provide the students with an opportunity to be trained on additional technologies to be industry ready while still being at the campus with the benefit of industry certifications paving their way to success. Raghuveer Subodha from Virtusa Technology team stated that we are really happy signing up with Guru Nanak Educational Society and we are looking forward to extend our association with University. Narayan Sundaresan from Virtusa stated we are impressed with the passion shown by the students and faculty of Guru Nanak Group towards innovation and research.

Senior Director Meka Venkata Chalapathy, Manager of India Campus Hiring Krithivasanand and Geetanjali Soni were present.