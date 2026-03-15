Centre okays survey for Ring Rail project

Hyderabad: The Railway ministry has granted approval to conduct a survey for the proposed Regional Ring Rail (RRR) project around Hyderabad, marking an important step toward strengthening rail connectivity in the region.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, in an official communication responding to a query raised in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377 by Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Member of Parliament from Bhongir.

According to the minister, the Central government has sanctioned the survey required to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Regional Ring Rail project. The DPR will determine the technical feasibility, cost estimates, and alignment of the proposed railway corridor.

Officials are currently working on finalizing the railway line alignment along the proposed Regional Ring Road. This process is being carried out in consultation with the Government of Telangana to ensure coordination with the state’s infrastructure plans.