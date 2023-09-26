Centre spewing venom on Telangana since 9 years: KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday accused the BJP of spewing poison on Telangana since its formation. He said that that the Leaders in Delhi and leaders in Galli are engaging in cheap politics and speaking in such a way that hurts the sentiments of Telangana. He said that

PM Modi decided to contest from Mahabubnagar Constituency this time and he also scheduled to visit the same constituency on October 1. He asked to answer the questions to the people of Telangana before entering Mahabubnagar. He demanded that Prime Minister to explain why the Centre is troubling the Palamuru Project whereas the neighbouring State Karnataka has received many favours when it was in power. He reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has handed over the letter to the PM Modi over the support to Palamuru Project and waited for more than a year and later we approached the High Court over the same which eventually took 5 years and KCR took charge as chief minister for the second term. When the delegation asked the Centre we were asked to withdraw the case from Supreme Court. He said that the Prime Minister Modi should explain why it failed to pass the order to the tribunal of providing the rightful 770TMC of water to the Palamuru. He asked the PM to at least do the needful after nine and half years after.

Speaking on the Governor Tamilisai rejecting the two MLC nominees of Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana, KTR said both Dasoju is a professor and well educated, and K Satyanarayana, a tribal has also in district level in trade union. He asked that the Governor should explain if these two are unfit, then a person who was a state BJP president in Tamil Nadu a day before taking charge as Governor of Telangana as fit?

Reacting on Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, KTR said the he is the only Central Minister who failed to complete the construction of a flyover in his constituencies till now and the only Union minister who did not resign his post during the Telangana movement.

KTR called the One Nation One Election as poll gimmick by the PM Modi to divert the public. He said that PM Modi is an inefficient and in his regime the value of rupee fell and inflation has to the highest level and probably the most corrupted person India has till now.

Commenting on arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, KTR said it is an issue of two political parties in Andhra Pradesh and BRS has nothing to do with it. He said that if they want to take out rally, they can but in Rajahmundry, Amaravati or Vijayawada but not in Hyderabad as it will law and order issue. He said he doesn't have any enmity with anyone in Andhra Pradesh and also said Nara Lokesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Pawan Kalyan are his friends. He said he cannot allow any rally especially in the IT corridor as it is very sensitive issue. He said that Chandrababu Naidu is fighting his battle legally and it is purely a matter of AP not Telangana.