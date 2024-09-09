Centre, State will go to rescue of flood victims: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad / Khammam: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy assured people of constructing a retaining wall for Munneru Vagu in the catchment area along Damsalapuram in the district.

The Minister who toured the flood-affected areas of Munneru Vagu in Khammam district on Sunday, accompanied by the State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender, and Chevella MP Konda Visweshwar Reddy.

Addressing the media, Kishan Reddy said, "It is not the time for playing politics and the Centre and the State governments will work for the people affected by the floods."

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the State Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and inquired about the flood situation in Telangana. Besides, the PM has asked to utilise Rs 1,345 crore in SDRF funds lying with the state government. "It was during the Congress government that it was decided to keep the advanced disaster fund with the states." The state and the Centre will stand by the people affected in the Munneru Vagu.

The Minister while interacting with the flood-affected people of Rakasi Thanda of Tirumalayapalem mandal of Paleru constituency in the Khammam district said that he had come to meet them on the instructions of the Prime Minister and take stock of the situation. The people of Rakasi Thanda lost everything due to the flood and remained homeless. Agriculture crops were completely destroyed and the agriculture fields turned into sand pans. During these difficult times, he said there is

a need to stand by the villagers. The Minister said that the villagers have asked for an alternative. For this, "There is a need for the central and state governments to come together and make arrangements to shift Rakasitanda to a safe area with the approval of all."

Further, there is a need to ensure that the farmers can cultivate by clearing the sand piled up in their agricultural lands for which financial assistance would be provided. He assured the governments to take responsibility for coming to their rescue.

Earlier, the minister distributed essential commodities to the 10,000 flood-affected people in Khammam urban.

In Danchalapuram he inspected the houses affected by the floods assuring them to extend all necessary cooperation to rebuild their lives.

Kishan Reddy said that a large number of people were rendered homeless in the heavy floods that inundated the Khammam like never before.