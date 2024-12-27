Centre to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas nationwide

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy announced that the Centre under the Prime Minister's instructions, is organising the Veer Bal Diwas programme for the third time. He mentioned that in 2022, while serving as the Minister of Culture, he initiated the first Veer Bal Diwas programme under the Prime Minister's direction.

The Minister emphasised that there is a directive from the Central government to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas in every district and school. He noted that there are requests to include this day in school syllabi, which they are considering. He assured attendees that he would discuss the inclusion of Veer Bal Diwas in textbooks directly with Prime Minister Modi. Minister Reddy highlighted that the martyrdom of Veer Saheb on December 26, 350 years ago, was an example of the spirit of Guru Gobind Singh for standing for "Bharat's culture and self-respect."

He said that it was a sacrifice made by the children of Bharat and expressed the BJP's respect for their sacrifices. He offered his homage to the parents of these heroic Veer Saheebs, noting the importance of honouring and educating the public about their sacrifices. The programme will take place in every village in the upcoming year. Reddy, noted there is also a demand to rename Martyrs' Day, and he will address this issue with Prime Minister Modi. He stressed the necessity of integrating this subject into the educational curriculum and highlighted the need to teach history and discuss the sacrifices commemorated on Veer Bal Diwas with the youth.

The Union Minister said that the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav is visiting the city on December 28. In response to requests from the Sikh community, the possibility of running a special train service from Secunderabad to the Golden Temple in Amritsar will be taken up with him. The Union Minister assured full support in this matter. He also extended his gratitude to Bal Dev Singh, Bagga Singh, Gurdev Singh, Bagender Singh, Harisingh, Chandrasekhar, Ramchander, Gautam Rao, Premender, Dr Shilpa Reddy, Jayashree, Harvinder, Madhusudan, and Kondeti.