Centre to launch ADEETIE scheme to drive energy efficiency in MSMEs tomorrow

Hyderabad: Ina major move to boost industrial competitiveness, generate employment, economic sustainability, and advance India’s climate goals, the Union Ministry of Power, through the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), is set to launch a first-of-its-kind scheme—ADEETIE (Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficient Technologies in Industries & Establishments)—focused on accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge energy-efficient technologies across the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

The national roll-out ceremony of ADEETIE will be held on July 15, 2025, in Panipat, Haryana, and is being hailed as a watershed moment in India’s energy efficiency and climate change journey. The event will be graced by Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, as the Chief Guest, along with senior dignitaries from the Ministry of Power and Government of Haryana.

ADEETIE is a visionary initiative that aims to mainstream global energy-efficient technologies into India’s vast and diverse MSME landscape. The scheme provides technical handholding, interest subvention on loans, and policy support, enabling industries to lower energy costs, enhance productivity, and strengthen their role in India’s clean energy transition.

The Panipat event will also feature: Inauguration of the dedicated ADEETIE web portal: adeetie.beeindia.gov.in; release of the ADEETIE Scheme Brochure; felicitation of MSME units that have taken early strides in adopting EE technologies; signing of MoUs between BEE and major MSME industrial associations to scale up implementation across clusters. Senior officials from the Ministry of Power, heads of State Designated Agencies (SDAs) from across India, including Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), industry leaders, MSME stakeholders, and financial institutions will participate in the national program.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, a Media Advisor from BEE stated:

“This Panipat launch marks a defining moment in India’s industrial energy transformation. ADEETIE will be remembered as a landmark step in embedding energy efficiency into the core of MSME operations, paving the way for greener, more resilient economic growth.”

India has committed to reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45% by 2030 under the Paris Agreement. ADEETIE directly supports this national goal, while also promoting sustainable industrialization and innovation at the grassroots level.

This ambitious scheme is poised to transform the Indian MSME sector—often described as the backbone of the Indian economy—into a model of energy-smart manufacturing and climate leadership.

BEE appreciated several States for effective implementation of EE pilot projects. For instance, the Government of Telangana energy department through TS REDCO ,State designated agency has successfully implemented decarburization and energy efficiency pilot projects in MSME clusters across key sectors including pharmaceuticals.

These measures are expected to result in substantial energy and economic savings for the respective clusters.

The ADEETIE scheme aligns with India’s broader climate goals, including reducing emissions intensity by 45% by 2030 and achieving Net Zero by 2070.