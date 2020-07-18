Centre urges States to replicate Mission Bhagiratha scheme

Hyderabad: The Union Government has applauded Telangana State for the successful implementation of Mission Bhagiratha scheme under which very household will get potable drinking water on a regular basis.

National Jal Jeevan Mission Director Manoj Kumar Sahu said that the Telangana government's scheme of supply drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha programme has become a role model for other States. Sahu sent a message through a letter to all the States requesting them to emulate Telangana.

He said by implementing the method launched by Telangana with the latest technology to arrest the wastage of water and supplying it in required quantities is made possible.

The official suggested that like Telangana, other States too should utilise the Flow Control Valve method while supplying water. He asked the other State's governments to send their technical teams to Telangana to study and follow the water supply model.