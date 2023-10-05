Centre’s nod for ToR of AP-TS Krishna water row to tribunal

Hyderabad: Long pending Krishna water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is set to be resolved soon as the Union Cabinet has given its nod for terms of reference (ToR) to the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II).

The Centre’s decision will help resolve the water dispute between the two States through the tribunal. The Cabinet also approved the establishment of Sammakka Sarakka Tribal University and the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad.

The Centre took the decision to refer the water-sharing issue to the tribunal after seeking legal opinion. The resolution of dispute between the two States on the use, distribution or control of Krishna river waters will open new avenues of growth in both States and will be beneficial for people, thus helping in building a stronger country.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Centre took the decision to resolve the water-sharing issues due to constant efforts put in by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao through legal battles and mounting pressure on the Centre. On the assurance of the Centre, the State government has withdrawn the petition in the Supreme Court on pending Krishna water-sharing dispute.

The Cabinet approved the establishment of Tribal University in Mulugu district at the cost of nearly Rs 900 crore. Following the announcement by PM Narendra Modi, the Cabinet ratified the establishment of the university as per the AP Reorganisation Act.

The National Turmeric Board will focus on development and growth of turmeric and turmeric products in the country. It will provide leadership on turmeric-related matters, augment efforts, and facilitate greater coordination with the Spices Board and other government agencies in growth of the turmeric sector.

The board will promote quality and food safety standards and adherence to such standards. It will take steps to further safeguard and usefully exploit turmeric’s full potential.