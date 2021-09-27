Centre's 'PRASAD' for Bhadrachalam temple

Bhadrachalam: The Central Government will make a plan to develop Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD).

A team of the State cultural development officers led by the department Executive Director Shankar Reddy visited Lord Rama temple on Wednesday . The team of the engineers of the department visited Lord Rama temple and Parnasala. They discussed with the Revenue officers and Roads and Building (R&B) engineers and temple engineers on the development plans on temple and R&B lands.

They also discussed a plan to set up a Shilparamam project in the temple town on a 6-acre land of R&B department, which is near the entrance of Bhadrachalam.

The team discussed with temple Executive Officer B Sivaji about the projects after surveying the temple's sites. They also asked the Executive Officer to send a master plan of the temple.

The cultural department officers would submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Central Government for sanctioning, said one of the team members.

Executive Officer Shivaji had a discussion with the engineering staff on Thursday on restoration of steps on the south side of the temple. He also discussed the proposals for the construction of guest houses and shopping complexes at Parnasala.

Former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy speaking to The Hans India said, the BJP has given representation to Union Cultural Minister G Kishan Reddy on the development of Lord Rama temple under the PRASAD.

The Minister has promised to give nearly Rs 50 crore for the development of the temple under PRASAD. The proposal and DPR will be submitted by the engineers after the Central Engineers' team completes the visit to the temple, he added.