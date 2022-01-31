Centre's support needed for Telugu states: KTR

TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao said that the support of centre is needed for both the Telugu speaking states. The Telangana state would fight for the rights and demands against the centre, the minister added.

Rama Rao on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an international firm Drillmec SpA on behalf of the Telangana government. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that a numerous jobs can be created if the centre renders support to the states. "Industries should be given a priority in the states and the centre should provide funds for the development. Special industrial subsidies should be given to both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. For the last seven and a half years, there was no help or cooperation from the centre. Funds for Telangana Kakatiya, Mega Textile Park and Pharma City have not yet been received by the centre," the minister said.

The Govt. of Telangana and Drillmec SpA entered into an MoU for the establishment of Drillmec International Hub for manufacturing oil rigs and ancillary equipment in Telangana. The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister @KTRTRS today. pic.twitter.com/qeI0ramqTI — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) January 31, 2022





Later, he thanked Drillmec SpA on choosing Telangana to invest. "Drillmec SpA manufactures oil rigs and ancillary equipment. It has no direct customers in the state. However, the company wants set up an industry in India not in countries lke Italy and US. In spite of invitations from many states in India, the company has chosen Hyderabad which is a testament to the excellent governance by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," Rama Rao said, adding that Drillmec SpA is investing Rs 1,500 crore in Telangana which will create a large-scale employment opportunities.