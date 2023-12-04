  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CEO Vikas Raj to meet Governor

CEO Vikas Raj to meet Governor
x
Highlights

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to hand over the list of elected MLAs According to sources the CEO would be...

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to hand over the list of elected MLAs

According to sources the CEO would be visiting Raj Bhavan in a short while from now. Once the CEO submits the list of the elected members, the Governor can issue the notification for the next Assembly.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X