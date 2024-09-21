Certificate Verification for KGBV Teaching Staff Recruitment Completed in Nagarkurnool

Nagar kurnool: In Nagarkurnool district, the verification of certificates for candidates shortlisted in a 1:3 ratio for the recruitment of teaching staff at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) was completed on Saturday at the District Education Officer’s (DEO) office, located in the integrated Collectorate office according to Shobharani, the Girl Child Education Monitoring Officer.

She mentioned that out of the 41 vacant teaching positions in the KGBVs, seven posts reserved for certain categories will be carried forward due to the absence of eligible candidates.

For the remaining 34 subject-wise vacancies, 92 candidates were called, and 65 candidates attended the certificate verification. Additionally, for the two vacancies in the Urban Residential School in Nagarkurnool, four out of five called candidates attended the verification process. Officials involved in the certificate verification included Samagra Shiksha Statistics Officer Madhusudhan Reddy, Nodal Officer Kurumayya, Sectorial Officers Sharfuddin, Nooruddin, Muralidhar Reddy, YGF Secretary Pandu, and Section Clerk Venkataram Reddy, among others.