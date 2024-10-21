Certificates given to KITS faculty by HYSEA, TASK

Karimnagar: The closing meeting of the three-level training programme on Artificial Intelligence and Mission Learning, Java Full Stack, Digital Transformation under the aegis of Hyderabad Software Enterprises

Association (HYSEA), Infosys and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to develop and motivate teachers in technical education.

At the programme held recently at Infosys campus at Gachibowli in Hyderabad certificates were handed over to teachers from Kamala Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Singapur, Huzurabad, Karimnagar district, for successful completion of the training.

N Raghu, G Deepak, E Swapna, V Srujana, K Amarnath, Vikram, Dr Yogesh Pundalik and Dr S Rajendra Prasad received certificates. Executive director of the college V Indranil, College Principal K Iswaraiah, College Director Dr K Shankar, Secretary V Satish Kumar congratulated the teachers.

Professor Uday Desai of IIT Hyderabad who attended the meeting said that only teachers with skill proficiency can train the students and urged the teachers to learn and teach the latest technology coming in the industries from time to time.

He said that there should be a connection between the educational institution and the industry to provide the educational institution the necessary technical knowledge to the industry.

TASK Chief Executive Officer Shrikant Simha said that TASK conducts training programmes useful for the students. President Nadendla Prashanth said that his organisation will come forward to provide technical knowledge training.