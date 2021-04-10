Chada warns govt not to take away assigned lands of poor

Hyderabad: State CPI secretary Chada Venkat Reddy has warned of launching an agitation if the TRS government snatches the assigned lands allotted to the poor in Gangaram village of Maheshwaram mandal in survey no 85.



Speaking on Friday after inspecting the lands, along with Ranga Reddy district party secretary Palnakula Jangaiah and others, Reddy stated that the poor villagers have been cultivating the lands allotted to them by the government 60 years back, for their livelihood. He alleged that some politicians and Revenue officials, 'with the encouragement of the staff', were trying to sell the lands to some real estate businessmen. The CPI leader cautioned that the party would not be silent if politicians and Revenue staff lure innocent poor to sell their lands. He claimed that it had come to the party's notice that the government itself was trying to allot the assigned lands, belonging to dalits, girijans and other poor, for SEZs, industrial parks, real estate businessmen, besides burial grounds and Rythu Vedikas. "This would amount to doing injustice to the poor", he asserted.

Reddy recalled that the assigned lands had been allotted in united AP to the poor following agitations by the Left parties and people's organisations. He demanded the lands be allotted to the poor cultivators with rights and immediate release of pass books, while pledging support to villagers till their land problems were solved.

The CPI leader assured villagers that he would strive to solve the land problem by representing to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and the district collector. Among those who accompanied Reddy were State committee members Syed Afsar, P Parvathalu, Maheshwaram mandal secretary Yadaiah, Gangaram Bhu Sadhana Samiti president Dathu Naik, BKSU district president Hanumayya, general secretary Jangaiah, Kandukur mandal secretary Shankar, Shamshabad mandal secretaries Giri and Ganesh.