Chairman of Telangana Vidya Committee conducts interactive session at OU

Hyderabad: Akunuri Murali, chairman of the Telangana Vidya Commission, held an interactive session at Osmania University with the principals of campus and constituent colleges at the university's administration building on Tuesday.

During the session, focus was given on the vacancies in faculty and non-teaching staff, as well as the infrastructure and manpower challenges faced by the university's district PG colleges. Various other matters, including the university's budget, gaps in government fee reimbursement over the past three years, and issues related to mess charges and scholarships, were thoroughly examined. Murali emphasised the need for a change in mindset among employees, advocating for a sense of ownership towards the system as a means of improving the quality of education. He highlighted the importance of strengthening monitoring systems across various stakeholders to ensure value for money.

The brainstorming session brought forth several key issues and suggestions to improve the current state of affairs, including the need for immediate recruitment drives and the development of mechanisms to equip students with employability skills alongside regular classes and improved attendance, said a senior officer at OU.