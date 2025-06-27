Chakravarthi Acharyulu Appointed to Dhupa Deepa Selection Committee; Vows Transparent Temple Priest Appointments

Gadwal: Chakravarthi Acharyulu, a prominent priest from Aiza town in Jogulamba Gadwal district, has been appointed as a member of the Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam (DDN) Selection Committee as part of the DDN&S (Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam and Services) verification process. He is currently serving as the President of the Dhupa Deepa Naivedya Archaka Sangham (Temple Priests' Association) in the district.

This significant appointment was warmly acknowledged by Sri Vasudeva Sharma, representative of the State Dhupa Deepa Naivedya Archaka Sangham, who extended heartfelt gratitude to the officials of the Endowments Department for entrusting Chakravarthi Acharyulu with this responsibility.

In his first public statement following the announcement, Chakravarthi Acharyulu emphasized his commitment to fairness, transparency, and justice in the selection process of priests for temples across the state. He assured that no undesirable or biased incidents would take place during temple appointments, promising to thoroughly inspect each case and ensure justice is served to every eligible priest.

He also highlighted the plight of many temple priests who have not received their salaries for the past four months, despite their continued service. Urging immediate action, he made a humble appeal to the state government and the Endowments Department to release the pending payments and extend necessary support to these priests, who are upholding their duties under financial hardship.

His appointment to the committee is seen as a positive step towards ensuring transparency, accountability, and fair representation of temple priests in government processes related to temple management and services.

This development marks a crucial step in enhancing the functioning of the Endowments Department and is expected to improve morale and working conditions for thousands of priests across Telangana.