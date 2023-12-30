Live
Challan discount: Over 9 lakh cleared in just three days
Hyderabad: Telangana's generous traffic challan discount offer, providing up to 90% off pending fines, has sparked a huge response, with over 9.61...
Hyderabad: Telangana's generous traffic challan discount offer, providing up to 90% off pending fines, has sparked a huge response, with over 9.61 lakh challans cleared across the state within just three days.
However, the surge in online payments has overwhelmed the traffic challan server, leaving motorists frustrated with frequent outages and slow processing times.
Officials reported collecting over Rs. 8.44 crores through these cleared challans, with Rs. 2.62 crores coming from Hyderabad alone, where 3.54 lakh challans were cleared. Cyberabad and Rachakonda's areas also saw significant participation, with Rs. 80 lakhs and Rs. 76.79 lakhs collected respectively.
