Champions of Change 2024 Award to AMR India Limited Group Chairman and Managing Director A Mahesh Reddy

Shri A. Mahesh Reddy belongs to Telangana state. He was awarded the Champions of Change 2024 award for his exemplary and inspirational work in the field of social welfare in India. The head of AMR India Limited Group, A Mahesh Reddy, has grown into a top young businessman within a very short time of starting the business. Today the AMR India Limited Company stand at the number 1 position in the mining business. At present 5000 people are working in the company and they are going ahead with the determination to create at least one lakh jobs for youngsters. As an ever measured devotee of Shirdi Sainadha, he donated a golden throne to the shrine at Shirdi. Similarly, he built divine temples not only in Andhra state but in many places in India. He renovated temples like Srisailam, Kanipakam, Ramatheertham, Sri Rajarajeswara Temple in Nellore, Sri Pridveswara Temple at his own expense. He was earlier honored with the 'Malik Ek Sur Anek' award for his services in teaching Sai Philosophy in connection with Sai Prerna Trust. During the covid pandemic, He donated 1core to Andhra and Telangana governments. Many health camps were organized in Hyderabad. Similarly, a donation of 1 crore rupees was made to Ayodhya Sri Ram Janmabhoomi. AMR Productions has produced two Telugu movies to teach the philosophy of Bhakti. Similarly, A Mahesh Reddy donated 148 kg of gold to Saibaba Sanatana Trust Shirdi.

Today he received the Champions of Change 2024 award for his services. The award was presented at an award function held at Hotel Grand Hyatt Mumbai on Tuesday night. A. Mahesh Reddy received the award from the hands of Former Chief Justice of India and Former Chairman of NHRC India K. G. Balakrishnan.