Chandrababu Naidu arrives at LV Prasad Eye Hospital for eye surgery

HYDERABAD: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has arrived at LV Prasad Hospital in Hyderabad to undergo a cataract operation. Prior to this, he had already undergone medical tests twice at AIG Hospital in Gachibowli. Four days ago, Chandrababu visited AIG Hospital, stayed there for a day, and underwent several medical tests before returning home.



On Monday, he visited the hospital again, where a team of doctors conducted further tests and provided skin treatment. Today, he has arrived at LV Prasad Hospital specifically for cataract treatment.

It may be recalled that the former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu was released on interim bail in the Skill Development case in the last week. The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted interim bail to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for four week to undergo eye surgery.