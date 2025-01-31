Chaos reigns supreme at baldia budget meet as Congress, BRS exchange barbs

Hyderabad : The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) council meeting on Thursday saw physical confrontations and heated exchanges between BRS and Congress corporators.

During the budget meeting, the corporators from the BRS protested against the approval of the municipal budget without any prior discussions in the council. They accused the government of failing to fulfill its promises. BRS corporators, holding placards and chanting slogans, tried to approach the Mayor’s podium. In response to the chaos and protests instigated by the BRS corporators, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi took the decisive step of suspending them.

At the budget meeting, the GHMC council approved a Rs 8,440 crore budget for 2025-26. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi tabled the budget, outlining key allocations for infrastructure and civic projects. The session assumed significance as there was talk of Opposition corporators demanding for a no-confidence motion against the Mayor.

Following the release of the GHMC budget, the BRS corporators initiated a protest, chanting slogans that created a charged atmosphere during the session. They tore the budget copies into pieces and rushed to the podium. Congress members stepped in to quell the unrest, which sparked a fierce confrontation and a physical altercation between both the parties. Tensions soared as individuals from both sides began to push and shove, significantly interrupting the proceedings.

Within five minutes into the meeting, chaos erupted as marshals had to intervene in the council session. Tensions flared between BRS and Congress corporators, leading to physical confrontations and heated exchanges. In a dramatic turn, BRS members hurled placards at the Mayor's podium. The marshals swiftly responded, apprehending the BRS corporators and escorting them to the police station.

BRS corporators alleged that the Congress party's six promises are not being implemented in the State, with accusations of fund misappropriation in Greater Hyderabad. During the council meeting, they displayed placards, asserting that essential welfare initiatives and development projects are stagnating.

Earlier in the day, the BJP corporators initiated a dramatic protest near the GHMC headquarters. The corporators reached the council meeting by begging, symbolising the plight of the corporators deprived of dues for their divisions. The corporators stated that the GHMC is facing significant financial challenges, indicating that the corporation’s debt situation is quite severe.

Later in the meeting, the corporators raised slogans demanding that the Goshamahal Stadium should not be demolished and opposed the proposed construction of Osmania Hospital at the site.