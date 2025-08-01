Charges against KCR nailed? Justice Ghose Commission submits ' jumbo' report on Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad: The Justice PC Ghose Commission of enquiry, which went into alleged irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project, submitted a 'jumbo' report to the state government on Thursday, ending speculations over the completion of its task and its findings relating to the execution of the multi-crore project, improper operations that allegedly took a toll on the project, and poor maintenance of the structures, mainly the barrages. In its report, the Commission has reportedly nailed the previous BRS government for poor maintenance of the barrages, technical flaws, and defects in the designs

Justice Ghose handed over the report, comprising nearly 1,000 pages, to state Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja at the latter's chambers in BRK Bhavan here.

Later, the Irrigation Secretary met Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and submitted the report.

Official sources said that the government will take a call only after discussing the report in a meeting of the cabinet.

The report will be presented before the cabinet for reviewing the findings relating to alleged large-scale corruption and the recommendations made by the Ghose Commission.

It is learnt that the Commission took serious note of the Irrigation Department officials’ apathy in the construction and maintenance of the project, including damage caused to Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

Sources said that the Commission analysed all the testimonies and evidence furnished by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former ministers T Harish Rao and E Rajendar and arrived at a conclusion in unearthing irregularities in the construction of the project.

Justice Ghose Commission, which was constituted in March 2024, questioned 119 officials during the open house enquiry. The Commission also conducted a study on the three damaged barrages by seeking technical advice from Irrigation Department officials.

The reports of NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) and the State Vigilance Commission were also taken into consideration during the preparation of the Commission’s report.

Whether the Commission nailed the charges made against KCR and held the former CM responsible for some of the blunders committed in the construction of the project will be known only after the findings in the report are made public.