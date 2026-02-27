BMRCL MD inspects progress on Pink Line

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Dr. J Ravishankar conducted an on-site inspection of ongoing works along the elevated section of Reach-6 on the Pink Line under Phase 2 of the ‘Namma Metro’ project on Wednesday.

The visit aimed to evaluate overall advancement, adherence to safety regulations, compliance with engineering norms, quality assurance processes and the general readiness of the corridor. Discussions covered civil construction activities, station development, viaduct erection, system installations and all related infrastructure components.

Ravishankar held detailed interactions with project officials, engineers and contractors to assess completed portions and address the challenges being faced during the implementation stage.

He stressed that maintaining the highest possible safety standards at every stage of construction, completing the works within the scheduled timeline and ensuring uncompromising quality execution remain non-negotiable priorities.

The commencement of operations on the elevated portion of Pink Line Reach-6 will mark the first step in gradually opening completed corridor segments to public service. Once operational this stretch will strengthen Bengaluru’s urban mobility network along key routes and contribute significantly toward reducing vehicular congestion in the city.