How women are driving change through leadership and innovation

Leadership, to me, has never been about titles. It has always been about responsibility — to people, to purpose, and to progress, shared Kavita Prasad, Managing Director, Prasad Corporation. Over the years, I have observed that women often bring a distinct strength to leadership: the ability to balance empathy with execution, and resilience with long-term vision.

Women today are not trying to lead like anyone else; they are redefining what leadership can look like. They ask different questions, consider impact beyond immediate outcomes, and recognise that innovation does not begin with technology — it begins with inclusion. When diverse voices are genuinely heard, the quality of ideas naturally improves.

What gives me hope is that women are no longer waiting for permission to lead. They are building enterprises, guiding global teams, adopting sustainable practices, and mentoring the next generation. The change taking place today is not symbolic — it is structural.

True progress will be achieved when leadership by women is no longer described as exceptional, but simply recognised as leadership.