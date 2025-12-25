Charity Begins At Home…Cong will stick to 42% BC quota in filling nominated posts: TPCC

Hyderabad: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that the Congress party will provide appropriate representation to BCs in nominated posts and party positions. Mahesh Kumar Goud said that there will be no compromise when it comes to protecting the rights of BCs.

While participating in the unveiling of the Savitribai Phule statue in Nizamabad on Wednesday, held under the leadership of BC Welfare Association district president Narala Sudhakar, the TPCC chief attended the programme, along with Government Advisor Shabbir Ali, National President of the BC Welfare Association Jajula Srinivas Goud, local MLA Suryanarayana Gupta, and leaders of various BC organisations. Addressing the gathering, Mahesh Kumar Goud said that everyone should strive to unite as BCs while remaining organised within their respective castes.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said, “We must prove that we can achieve anything only when BCs are empowered. The Congress party continues to remain committed to the Kamareddy Declaration. “We will certainly secure 42 per cent reservations for BCs. The BJP is obstructing the approval of BC reservation Bills. Even with a BC Prime Minister, justice is not being done to the BC Bill.”

Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the fact that 86 per cent of sarpanches elected in the Gram Panchayat elections belong to BC, SC, ST and minority communities is a testament to the growing awareness among the underprivileged sections.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi’s slogan of “each person gets their due share” is not just a slogan but a movement, he said the Congress party has given priority to BCs in party positions, MLC nominations and by-elections. For the first time in the state, the Congress government conducted a BC caste census and officially revealed that the BC population is 56 per cent, he added.

Earlier, speaking to the media, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao colluded with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during their 10-year regime. He alleged that Telangana had been meted out injustice in the sharing of Krishna waters due to KCR alone.