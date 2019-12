Chevalla: Sarpanch Shailaja Agireddy launches CC road works

Chevalla: Sarpanch Shailaja Agireddy launched CC road works at Journalist Colony on Sunday. She said she was fulfilling her electoral promises, one after another. She said her goal was to develop Chevalla village in all aspects. The villagers thanked her for meeting their demand.

PACS chairman Devara Venkat Reddy, MPTCs Sunnapu Vasantham, Gundala Ramulu, Upa Sarpanch Tekulapalli Srinivas Yadav, ward members Kasula Shilpa, Cheguri Malathi Malla Reddy, Jukannagari Swathi Srinkanth Reddy, Gangi Yadaiah, Malgari Malla Reddy, Mahamood Gouseuddin, Eramolla Mallesh, Devulapalli Srinivas Reddy, Janganolla Harikrishna and others were present.