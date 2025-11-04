Chevella banyans battle: Heritage vs highway makes NH 163 a 'deadly' corridor

For nearly a century, the majestic banyan trees lining the Chevella-Moinabad stretch of National Highway 163 (NH 163) have stood as a living heritage of Telangana’s past, with their origins dating back to the Nizam era. These almost 900 ancient trees, along with thousands of others, provide a unique ecosystem and a remarkable canopy that travellers have marvelled at for generations.

However, since 2019, this green legacy has become the epicentre of a fierce environmental battle. Citizen-led groups, notably ‘Save Banyans of Chevella’ and ‘Nature Lovers of Hyderabad (NLH)’, have been championing the cause to protect these irreplaceable trees against the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) plans to expand the highway from two to four lanes.

These groups have mounted persistent protests, filed petitions with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and meticulously geotagged the banyans to counter government claims and demand comprehensive ecological considerations within the expansion plans.

During the previous BRS government’s tenure, the land acquisition for the NH 163 widening project saw significant delays. Disputes over compensation, protracted court cases, and environmental litigations fuelled by activism culminated in multiple NGT orders halting construction to ensure thorough Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA).

The NGT formally recognised the ecological importance of the banyans, particularly their biodiversity support, and mandated revised assessments to minimise environmental damage. Despite these clear directives, stalled land acquisitions and political hesitance have perpetuated dangerous bottlenecks on this already perilous highway.

Activists contend that the government prioritised avoiding conflict over proactive dialogue, which effectively prolonged the highway’s hazardous state and led to numerous fatal accidents.

The ‘Save Banyans of Chevella’ group employed a scientific approach to data collection and advocacy, exposing gaps in the NHAI’s mitigation claims. They have demanded genuine measures, such as reliable tree translocation with survival guarantees and road realignment where feasible.

This critical stretch between Moinabad and Manneguda, which links Hyderabad and Bijapur, remains a stark reminder of the clash between heritage conservation and infrastructure needs. While the ancient banyan trees are spared for the moment, the highway continues to bear the burden of delayed development and recurring tragedy.

As the NH 163 expansion resumes under government mandates, the hope remains for balanced progress that preserves these ecological treasures while simultaneously ensuring safer passage for the thousands who travel this vital route daily.