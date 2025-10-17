Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy urges people to utilise insurance and pension schemes

Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has called upon all eligible citizens, especially those from economically weaker sections and unorganised sectors, to fully utilise the insurance and pension schemes introduced by the Central Government since 2015. Addressing a meeting held at his office on Friday with Vikarabad District Lead Bank Manager Yadagiri and Rangareddy District Lead Bank Manager Sushil Kumar, the MP emphasised the transformative potential of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

Vishweshwar Reddy stated that these schemes were designed with the ambition of providing financial security to the poor and vulnerable, including those below the poverty line and in informal employment. He noted that the benefits offered--ranging from coverage for accidental and natural deaths to support for partial or permanent disabilities--can significantly ease the burden on families during times of crisis. “Even in the event of the policyholder’s death, these schemes ensure that their families are not left behind,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction over Rangareddy district’s top performance in implementing these schemes, the MP congratulated all bank branches for their efficient work.

He urged citizens above 60 years to enroll in the Atal Pension Yojana, which guarantees a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, enabling financial independence in old age. He also highlighted that with minimal contributions--Rs 20 or Rs 456 annually--and a RuPay card, individuals can access life insurance coverage of up to Rs 6 lakh.

Vishweshwar Reddy encouraged lead bank officials to proactively allocate loans to rural youth, women, the unemployed and educated individuals under various central schemes. He called for the formulation of outreach activities enabling CFL (Centre for Financial Literacy) staff to travel extensively in rural areas and promote awareness. Former Ranga Reddy District BJP President Bokka Narasimha Reddy and the MP’s personal secretaries, Velmala Vikram and Pagadala Sivaprasad, were present at the meeting.