Chevella : MP Ranjith Reddy rips into Centre for turning a Nelson's eye to State needs

Chevella : Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy slammed the Central government for being partial towards the BJP-ruled States in regard to extending financial support during the natural calamity. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a deaf ear to the requests from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to provide immediate financial support towards relief and rehabilitation measures in flood-hit areas of Hyderabad.

The Prime Minister sanctioned Rs 669 crore within four days after Karnataka witnessed the floods recently. In 2017, he personally visited Gujarat during floods and released Rs 500 crore. But, despite KCR writing a letter seeking the release of Rs 1,350 crore as immediate relief measure, there has been no response from the Prime Minister, the MP alleged.

He further pointed out that the floods were a man-made disaster and blamed the previous governments in the united Andhra Pradesh, for ignoring the encroachment of tanks and nalas as well as the unauthorised constructions.

He also ridiculed the allegations of the Opposition parties and demanded an answer from them as to where was the latter when the entire State administration along with TRS-elected representatives were indulged in relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas. He then informed that the Chief Minister released Rs 550 crore as an immediate relief measure which was the highest for any State to take up as part of relief measures in any major city.