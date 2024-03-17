Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy resigns to BRS, joins Congress along with Dan Nagendrler

In a significant development, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy has resigned from the BRS and joined Congress. In his resignation letter addressed to Chief Minister KCR, Ranjith Reddy expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Chevella.

This resignation comes amidst changing political dynamics in the joint Rangareddy district, with the Congress party aiming to seize control. In addition to Ranjith Reddy's resignation, three Zilla Parishad chairmen from the joint districts have also recently joined the Congress.

Sources reveal that BRS MLAs Prakash Goud and Yadayah have met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, while MLAs Rajasekhar Reddy and Malla Reddy have reportedly held talks with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

It is speculated that Congress is considering fielding Ranjith Reddy in the Chevella Parliament constituency and Patnam Sunitha Reddy in the Malkajigiri Parliament constituency.