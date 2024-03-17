Live
- ECI releases fresh data on funding to political parties through electoral bonds
- Midcap and small cap funds accounted for 87 pc of flows in FY24
- Macron promises to come to Ukraine with "specific solutions" for war
- Ukrainian special forces behind drone attack on Russia's Slavyansk refinery
- Diksha shoots even par in second round to make cut on Epson Tour in US
- BRS MLA joins Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Leadership crisis makes AAP to back out of LS polls in UP
- Israel strikes weapons depot in Syrian capital
- JMI invites applications for Civil Services aspirants
- Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his anniversary
Just In
Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy resigns to BRS, joins Congress along with Dan Nagendrler
In a shocking turn of events, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BRS).
In a significant development, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy has resigned from the BRS and joined Congress. In his resignation letter addressed to Chief Minister KCR, Ranjith Reddy expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Chevella.
This resignation comes amidst changing political dynamics in the joint Rangareddy district, with the Congress party aiming to seize control. In addition to Ranjith Reddy's resignation, three Zilla Parishad chairmen from the joint districts have also recently joined the Congress.
Sources reveal that BRS MLAs Prakash Goud and Yadayah have met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, while MLAs Rajasekhar Reddy and Malla Reddy have reportedly held talks with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
It is speculated that Congress is considering fielding Ranjith Reddy in the Chevella Parliament constituency and Patnam Sunitha Reddy in the Malkajigiri Parliament constituency.