Chicken die en masse in Wanaparthy district

Tirupataiah showing the dead chicken in Remaddula village on Sunday
Telangana: As many as 600 chicken have died due to unknown disease at a farm in Remaddula village of Pangal mandal in the district on Sunday.

Wanaparthy: As many as 600 chicken have died due to unknown disease at a farm in Remaddula village of Pangal mandal in the district on Sunday.

It's learnt that several chicken in a farm of Jal Tirupataiah of Remaddula village fell sick one week ago and despite giving medicines and treatment, the unknown disease spread widely to all the chicken, which lead to mass deaths.

Tirupataiah said that in the beginning he thought that the chicken fell sick due to excess heat and temperature. But after sending samples for check up, it is learnt that the chickens have died due to an unknown disease. The reason for the mass death is not yet confirmed and waiting for the final report. He lamented of incurring a loss of more than Rs 2.50 lakh.

