Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extends Easter greetings, highlights message of truth and unity
On the occasion of Easter, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ and symbolising new life for humanity, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conveyed his warm greetings to all Christian brothers and sisters.
The Chief Minister stated that the holy day of Easter carries the profound message of truth, compassion, faith, and unity in his message. He wished for peace and joy to prevail among all communities during this time of spiritual renewal and celebration.
