Chief Minister Assures Comprehensive Development Measures in Alampur Constituency.

Gadwal : Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Assures Comprehensive Development Measures in Alampur Constituency

Promises Made to Address Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Education Needs:

In a promising move for the residents of Alampur Constituency, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent visit to Mahbubnagar district has set in motion a series of ambitious developmental projects. Accompanied by local MLA Vijayudu, the Chief Minister undertook a thorough review of proposed initiatives aimed at bolstering infrastructure, healthcare, and education within the region.





During the visit, MLA Vijayudu presented a detailed petition outlining critical projects awaiting implementation. Foremost among these are the urgent construction of Mallamma kunta Reservoir, Julakal Reservoir, and Vallur Reservoir. These reservoirs are pivotal for ensuring comprehensive irrigation across the RDS Canal in the constituency. Additionally, emphasis was placed on completing pending works under the 99 and 100 package, which will facilitate the allocation of approximately 32,000 acres of newly allotted land in Mandal and Aija Mandal.



Addressing the longstanding issue of incomplete road projects, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy affirmed his commitment to expedite the construction of all roads, including vital panchayat roads. This initiative aims to enhance connectivity and infrastructure accessibility throughout Alampur Constituency.



Healthcare infrastructure also received significant attention during the Chief Minister's visit. He pledged to sanction all necessary positions for the operationalization of a newly completed 100-bed hospital located at Alampur X Road. This facility is set to offer comprehensive Telangana Arogya Shri services, benefiting residents, employees, and journalists in Jogulamba Gadwal district by improving healthcare accessibility.





In response to local transportation needs, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced plans to establish an RTC depot at Alampur X Road and expand bus services to cover all villages within the constituency. These measures are expected to alleviate transportation challenges and foster better connectivity for local residents.



Furthermore, in a bid to empower and educate the region's youth, the Chief Minister endorsed a proposal to construct residential school buildings specifically for women in Alampur Constituency. This initiative aims to provide enhanced educational facilities and accommodation, ensuring better opportunities for female students.





The Chief Minister's assurances have injected a sense of optimism among residents, who eagerly anticipate accelerated development and improved living standards in Alampur Constituency. As these transformative projects gain momentum, they are poised to reshape the socio-economic landscape of the region, fulfilling long-awaited developmental aspirations.



Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to Alampur Constituency marks a pivotal juncture in its developmental trajectory. With a strong commitment to addressing critical infrastructure, healthcare, and educational needs, his administration's initiatives promise a brighter future for the constituency's residents. As these initiatives unfold, they are expected to bring about significant positive changes, enhancing the quality of life and fostering sustainable growth in the region.

