Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Promotes Investment in Telangana at PAFI Conference

In a bid to attract investments to Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently addressed the 12th annual conference of the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) in New Delhi. Emphasising the safety and potential of investments in the region, Reddy invited investors to become brand ambassadors for Telangana, highlighting the ongoing construction of elevated corridors in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of political will in governance, stating his commitment to creating opportunities for future generations. He noted that despite being one of the youngest states in India, Telangana and its capital, Hyderabad, boast a rich historical legacy.

Reddy elaborated on the Telangana Vision Document-2047, which is designed for the comprehensive development of the state. He announced that Telangana has been categorised into core urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, with approximately one crore people residing in the core urban region. He also revealed plans to relocate polluting industries away from the city, while designating the semi-urban areas as manufacturing zones.