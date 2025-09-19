Live
- OM SYSTEM Builds on Olympus’ Heritage with Bold Outdoor Vision; Launches Two New Imaging Products in India
- Firoz Nadiadwala Accuses Netflix of Unauthorized Use of Baburao Character; Sends Legal Notice
- India’s Quickest Sale Is Here: Instamart’s Quick India Movement 2025 is Now Live with 50–90%* Off on 50,000+ Products
- Canadian govt's responsibility to address security concerns: MEA on Khalistani threat to Indian Consulates
- India examining implications of US decision to impose sanctions on Chabahar port project
- DSCI, Siemens launch OT Cyber Security Lab to strengthen India’s critical infrastructure
- Walkathon and cycle rally organised under Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan-2025
- Australia fined for slow over-rate against India in second women's ODI
- PM Modi welcomes Sikh delegation, commits to honouring sacred relics of Guru Gobind Singh
- Easy Stretches to Relieve Back Pain While Working From Home
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Promotes Investment in Telangana at PAFI Conference
In a bid to attract investments to Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently addressed the 12th annual conference of the Public Affairs Forum...
In a bid to attract investments to Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently addressed the 12th annual conference of the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) in New Delhi. Emphasising the safety and potential of investments in the region, Reddy invited investors to become brand ambassadors for Telangana, highlighting the ongoing construction of elevated corridors in Hyderabad.
The Chief Minister underscored the importance of political will in governance, stating his commitment to creating opportunities for future generations. He noted that despite being one of the youngest states in India, Telangana and its capital, Hyderabad, boast a rich historical legacy.
Reddy elaborated on the Telangana Vision Document-2047, which is designed for the comprehensive development of the state. He announced that Telangana has been categorised into core urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, with approximately one crore people residing in the core urban region. He also revealed plans to relocate polluting industries away from the city, while designating the semi-urban areas as manufacturing zones.