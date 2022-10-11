Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for the conduct of Group-I exams

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, along with TSPSC Chairman Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy and DGP Mahender Reddy, held a teleconference with District Collectors, Commissioners of Police and SPs and took stock of the arrangements being made for the Group I Preliminary examination scheduled to be held on the 16th of this month.



With more than 3.8 lakh candidates appearing for the prelims exams at 1019 centres across the state, Chief Secretary asked the collectors to make elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exam. Strong room should be identified and adequate police protection should be arranged in coordination with the police department. Collectors should conduct a meeting with all the line departments and ensure that all arrangements like drinking water, sanitation, etc., are made at the examination centres. Strong room incharges, route officers, liaison officers, assistant liaison officers and chief superintendents should be asked to ensure that they adhere to the instructions as per the checklist given by TSPSC.

A special control room will also be set up in the office of the TSPSC. Hall Tickets for the Preliminary Test (Objective Type), scheduled to be held on 16/10/2022 FN 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM in all District Centres, are hosted on the Commission's Website https://www.tspsc.gov.in

The Chief Secretary directed the collectors to hold a press conference to sensitize the candidates about the Biometric feature introduced for the first time for this exam. The candidates should also be told to download the hall tickets and they should be told to reach the examination time much before the scheduled time so as to avoid last-minute delays.

Secretary TSPSC Anita Ramachandran, Secretary GAD Sheshadri, Secretary School Education V Karuna, Commissioner Technical Education Navin Mittal and other senior officials attended the teleconference.