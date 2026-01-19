Chilakalagutta sees surge of devotees

Hanumakonda: ChiefMinister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and a senior ministerial delegation arrived at Medaram on Sunday evening, ahead of the Sri Sammakka–Saralamma Maha Jatara–2026 and the temple re consecration inaugural ceremony. The leaders were greeted with a grand reception by party leaders, government officials and tribal representatives as preparations intensify for one of India’s largest biennial religious congregations.

The visiting team included Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Konda Surekha, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Dhanasari Seethakka, and Adluri Laxman. They were joined by Whip Dr. Jatoth Ramachandra Naik, Mahabubabad MP Porika Balaram Naik, MLC Basavaraju Sarayya and several MLAs including Naini Rajender Reddy, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Donthi Madhava Reddy, Dr. Murali Naik and Yashaswini Reddy. Warangal City Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Oil Fed Commission Chairman Sirisilla Rajayya, Janga Raghava Reddy, District Collector Diwakar T.S., Superintendent of Police Sudheer Ramnath Kekkan and Project Director Chitra Mishra were also present at the welcome. As a mark of respect, saplings were presented to the Chief Minister and his team.

Following the reception, the Chief Minister received a police guard of honour at the Medaram Police Command Control Centre, signalling the start of official inspections and reviews of festival readiness.

Security and Surveillance Review

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister and ministers, reviewed security arrangements for the forthcoming Maha Jatara, placing special emphasis on the integration of advanced CCTV surveillance and drone monitoring systems across the sprawling festival area. Senior police officials briefed the delegation on AI enhanced surveillance measures designed to ensure the safety of millions of pilgrims expected to attend. The leaders also inspected stretches of the Jatara setup, travelling by bus up to the Medaram Jampanna Vagu Circle.

Festival Significance and Scale

The Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara—also known as the Medaram Jatara—is a four day biennial tribal festival held in Mulugu district, dedicated to the tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma. Rooted in the legend of tribal valor and sacrifice, the festival draws tens of millions of devotees from across Telangana and neighbouring states, often regarded as one of the largest religious gatherings in the country. Devotees traditionally offer jaggery, known locally as bangaram, turmeric, coconuts and other sacred items at the shrine of the deities. This year the festival is scheduled from January 28 to 31, 2026 and officials estimate that nearly three crore devotees may attend.

Government Preparations and Infrastructure

The Telangana government has undertaken extensive preparations to manage the massive influx of pilgrims. Robust medical infrastructure, including a 50 bed hospital at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam and additional mini hospitals and medical camps on site and along major access routes, has been established to meet health emergencies. Altogether, over 3,000 medical personnel and dozens of ambulances have been deployed.

Special transport arrangements are also in place, with the State Road Transport Corporation launching special bus services from January 25 to ferry devotees to Medaram throughout the festival period.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka reiterated the cultural importance of the Jatara, describing it as the “heartbeat of Telangana” and underscoring the government’s commitment to creating permanent infrastructure and ensuring convenience for pilgrims, with a significant budget allocation for both festival arrangements and temple redevelopment.

Looking Ahead

With major festival preparations, security drills, and surveillance systems in place, the state administration aims to orchestrate a safe, orderly and spiritually enriching experience for devotees converging on Medaram later this month. The re consecration of the temple and associated development works are expected to enhance the pilgrimage site’s long term appeal and capacity.