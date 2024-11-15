Children are nation's future, says Revanth

Hyderabad: For the first time after the formation of separate state of Telangana, the government organised a grand Children’s Day celebration at the L B Stadium on Thursday. It assured the students that the government was committed to fulfilling the dreams of the youth and bring out the hidden talents of the students so that the state can give the best of human resources to the country.

Addressing a huge gathering of about 14,000 students, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the previous BRS government had totally ignored the education sector during its decade-long rule. He asked if the previous government had ever organized such a grand celebration for them? Did the then CM ever meet them or interact with them? Did any of the ministers meet them?

As the students shouted “No,” the CM said that is why the Congress government now organized this function and launched ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’ marking the completion of one-year of Congress rule by meeting the students. He said in the previous regime, the CM had put doctors behind bars when his grandson’s dog died. But he had no tears to shed when 30 students died in an accident at Masaipet, Revanth said.

“My government believes that the students are the future of the country, and they should be empowered in all respects. With this aim, the government has allocated 7% of the budget for education, increased diet and cosmetic charges for the students, filled 11,062 teacher posts,” the CM said.

Revanth Reddy said his government wants to bring government schools on par with the private schools so that one can feel proud to study in a government school. He said several IAS, IPS and other senior officials and even many dignitaries including judges had studied in government schools. “Do not underestimate yourself,” he said, asking the students to promise that they would never fall prey to vices like drug abuse.