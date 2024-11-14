Children Should Enjoy Their Childhood and Build a Bright Future – District Judge D. Rajesh Babu

Nagar Kurnool: The Children’s Day celebration was held grandly on Thursday at the district center, where a tribute was paid to the portrait of Jawaharlal Nehru. District Chief Judge D. Rajesh Babu, during an event organized by Nyaya Seva Sadan at the Zilla Parishad Boys’ High School premises, emphasized that children in the country have various rights, and it is everyone’s duty to protect them. He encouraged students to utilize the toll-free number 15100 to access free legal services.

As per the instructions of the State Legal Services Authority, various initiatives have been undertaken in the district to promote legal awareness. The Chief Judge explained that legal awareness seminars are being held in every village, and he urged those with disputes to reach out to the District Legal Services Authority for assistance.

He further highlighted the importance of ensuring rights, safety, protection, education, nutrition, and knowledge for children until they reach adolescence. Parents, teachers, and the government must work together to uphold children’s rights. He encouraged students to enjoy their childhood and focus on building a golden future, advising teachers to give equal attention to all students and avoid any discrimination.

Senior Principal Civil Judge Sabitha noted that childhood is critical in shaping a child’s future and urged students to focus on their studies without wasting time. DEO Govindarajulu advised students to avoid becoming slaves to cell phones and social media, and to work toward shaping their future. He extended his best wishes to all students on the occasion of National Children’s Day.

As part of the celebration, District Legal Services Authority organized sports and art competitions, including kabaddi, kho-kho, cricket, essay writing, and drawing, for the students. Winners were awarded by District Judge Rajesh Reddy, Principal Senior Civil Judge Sabitha, DEO Govindarajulu, and other dignitaries.

The event was attended by Government Pleader Brahmeshwar Rao, Free Legal Counsel Advocate Madhusudhan Rao, Nagarkurnool CI Kanakayya Goud, Mandal Education Officer Bhaskar Reddy, school principal Latha, Bar Association Secretary Parvath Reddy, advocates Syamsundar Rao, Ramachander, Satyanarayana, Khaja, teachers, and students from both schools.





