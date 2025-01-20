Chili Farmer's Tragic End Highlights Mounting Agricultural Crisis in Telangana.

Gadwal : In a tragic incident that underscores the dire state of agriculture in Telangana, a 32-year-old chili farmer, Bonkuru Shekhar Reddy, ended his life by consuming pesticide. The incident occurred earlier today near a farm in Manavapadu Mandal. Preliminary reports suggest that Shekhar was overwhelmed by financial distress and could not find a way to repay mounting debts.

Shekhar had invested heavily in his chili crop, spending nearly 1-1.5 lakh per acre, only to face disappointing yields. Persistent crop diseases, declining chili prices, and skyrocketing input costs have created an unbearable burden for many farmers in the region. To compound the crisis, institutional support such as loans from banks or subsidies has been lacking, forcing farmers like Shekhar to rely on private moneylenders, often at exorbitant interest rates.

Shekhar's death is not an isolated incident but a grim reminder of the challenges faced by millions of farmers. It is a call for immediate and decisive action to prevent further loss of life and restore hope to Telangana's agricultural community.

Despite promises of support, the government has not effectively implemented welfare schemes or guaranteed minimum support prices. The state's focus on electoral politics has left many farmers in the lurch, exacerbating their plight.

This tragedy reflects a broader agricultural crisis in Telangana, where self-sufficient farming is turning into a struggle for survival.

Experts and farmers alike urge the government to:

1.Implement stable price assurance mechanisms.

2.Hassle free loan availablity from bankers.

3.Timely sanction of input subsidies.

4.Technical support for Agriculture crops from various departments like Agriculture, Horticulture ,Animal Husbandry departments.

5.Crop insurance facility.

6.Housing and education loan for farmer's children.

7.Free medical Treatment for Farmer's families.

8.Better marketing facilities.

9.Werehouse fecilities .