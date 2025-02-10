Chilkur Balaji temple head priest attacked

Hyderabad: Condemning the attack on the Chilkur Balaji head priest CS Rangarajan, the convener of Temples Protection Movement MV Soundararajan on Sunday demanded action against the attackers. In a statement, Soundararajan said that a few individuals who proclaimed themselves as descendants of the Ikshwaku clan and want to form Rama Rajya in which they create private armies to punish people who do not accept their mission or agenda have not understood the concept of constitutional Rama Rajya.

"My son declined to get associated with them. They seriously manhandled my son Rangarajan who is also the archaka of Shri Chilkur Balaji deity. They landed blows on him in our house at Chilkur which is adjacent to the temple on February 7,” he said.

Soundararajan said a police complaint was filed by his son. The police were investigating. He said that the police have been requested to go deep into the issue and identify those who are supporting them directly and indirectly. He said, "By divine grace of Shri Chilkur Balaji my son is safe and continuing our family service to the deity.”