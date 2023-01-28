China has model for development according to population: KTR

Nizamabad: Telangana Minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration, KT Rama Rao, stated that India is still behind in terms of technology compared to other countries, specifically mentioning China as a model for development according to population.

However, he emphasised that Telangana is at the forefront of innovation. During a programme organised by Kakatiya Sandbox in Nizamabad, where he met with representatives of start-up companies, the Minister discussed the topic of "Technology for Impact and Scale".

During the programme, Minister KTR stated that the origin of education whether it is private or public doesn't matter as long as a person has the ability to learn and be ambitious in terms of their world view. He also highlighted that CM KCR, who went to a public school, became a first-generation politician.