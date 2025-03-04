Chityala Villagers Oppose Merger with Wanaparthy Municipality, Submit Petition to MLA Tudi

Mahabubnagar: Residents of Chityala village in Wanaparthy mandal have strongly opposed the proposed merger of their village with Wanaparthy Municipality. On Tuesday, under the leadership of village leader Raghupathi Rao, they submitted a petition to Wanaparthy MLA Tudi Megha Reddy, urging her to stop the merger.

Responding positively to their concerns, the MLA assured the villagers that a Gram Sabha (village meeting) would be conducted to gather their opinions. She also stated that she had advised the District Collector to make a decision based on the villagers’ preferences.

The villagers insist that merging with the municipality would negatively impact their local governance and development, emphasizing their demand to remain independent.