Live
- Call for Dedicated Safety Helpline as Telangana Marks National Safety Day
- MLC-Elect Malka Komaraiah to Champion Teachers' Rights, Says Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- Civil Society Groups Vow to Resist Corporate Exploitation and Defend Democracy
- Powerful Blast Damages Houses in Vittla Village, Probe Underway
- Srisailam Tunnel Rescue: Families Endure Long Wait as Debris Clearance Remains a Challenge
- Obesity Crisis Among Hyderabad’s IT Professionals Raises Health Alarms
- Ambulance Misuse Exposed: Hyderabad Traffic Police Seize Vehicle Transporting Dogs
- Telangana CM Urges Centre to Clear Decade-Old Rice Dues, Restore Solar Power Allocation
- The Advantages of Wearing a Latex Catsuit for Heightening Confidence
- Question Hour to come back in Delhi Assembly's Budget session: Speaker
Just In
Chityala Villagers Oppose Merger with Wanaparthy Municipality, Submit Petition to MLA Tudi
Residents of Chityala village in Wanaparthy mandal have strongly opposed the proposed merger of their village with Wanaparthy Municipality.
Mahabubnagar: Residents of Chityala village in Wanaparthy mandal have strongly opposed the proposed merger of their village with Wanaparthy Municipality. On Tuesday, under the leadership of village leader Raghupathi Rao, they submitted a petition to Wanaparthy MLA Tudi Megha Reddy, urging her to stop the merger.
Responding positively to their concerns, the MLA assured the villagers that a Gram Sabha (village meeting) would be conducted to gather their opinions. She also stated that she had advised the District Collector to make a decision based on the villagers’ preferences.
The villagers insist that merging with the municipality would negatively impact their local governance and development, emphasizing their demand to remain independent.