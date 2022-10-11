CI Koratla Nageswara Rao dismissed from service

Hyderabad: Marredpally CI Koratla Nageswara Rao, who created sensation in the capital city by kidnapping and sexually assaulting a housewife at gun point, has been dismissed from service by the Police department.



In this case, it was not reasonably practicable to conduct a regular Departmental Enquiry as per the provisions of the TSCS (CC&A) Rules, 1991 because there is every possibility that Nageswara Rao may intimidate and influence the victim and witnesses thereof during the regular course of Departmental Enquiry. He has a criminal bent of mind which is amply proved and he can go to any extent to threaten, influence and intimidate the victims and witnesses. Moreover, the regular departmental enquiry may take a long time during it is likely to be interaction between him and the victims and witnesses which can be intimidating to them. Therefore, there will be no atmosphere to conduct free and fair enquiry. Thus, it is reasonable to impose a major penalty of Dismissal from Service on him to meet the ends of justice by invoking the provisions of Article 311 (2) (b) and (3) of the Constitution of India by which justice can also be extended to the victim and her family members.

Hyderabad CP C V Anand has been taking severe action against the delinquent officers and personnel of the City Police since he took charge. From December 25, 2021 to October 7, 2022, 55 police officers and personnel have been awarded punishments for various types of delinquencies.