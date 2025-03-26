Cisco partners with Young India Skills University for skill development in Telangana

Hyderabad: To enhance skill development in Telangana, global technology giant Cisco has partnered with the prestigious Young India Skills University (YISU). The agreement was formalised in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Cisco and YISU was signed during a key meeting at the Assembly Committee Hall. The event was attended by IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and senior officials. Representing Cisco, senior vice president Dr Guy Diedrich, along with other company representatives, participated in the discussions.

As part of the initiative, Cisco has also signed separate agreements with YISU and the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to further skill training efforts in the state. These agreements aim to equip students and professionals with industry-relevant expertise, boosting employment opportunities.

The meeting also saw the participation of YISU vice-chancellor V. L. V. S. S. Subbarao and TASK CEO Srikant Sinha, who emphasised the importance of such collaborations in strengthening Telangana’s workforce.

This partnership aligns with the state government’s commitment to promoting skill-based education and industry collaboration, ensuring that Telangana remains at the forefront of technological advancements and job creation.